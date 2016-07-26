BRIEF-Ally Financial adjusted EPS $0.54

July 26 (Reuters) - Ally Financial Inc

* Q2 eps $0.71; adjusted eps $0.54

* Q2 net financing revenue $984 million, incl. $14 million in original issue discount (OID) expense, up 7 pct yoy

* Q2 included weather losses that were higher than historical levels due to severe hailstorms, up $29 million year-over-year

* Q2 also included a tax benefit of $98 million from a U.S. Tax reserve release related to a prior year federal tax return.

* Qtrly preliminary fully phased-in basel iii common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital ratioc of 9.3%

* Total equity of $13.6 billion at quarter-end, compared to $13.8 billion at the end of the prior quarter

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Repurchasing up to $700 million in common stock in Q2; initiating first $0.08 quarterly common dividend in third quarter

* Ally financial inc qtrly total net revenue $1.36 billion versus $1.13 billion

* Ally financial inc qtrly total net revenue $1.36 billion versus $1.13 billion

* Q2 revenue view $1.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S