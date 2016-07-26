FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Ally Financial adjusted EPS $0.54
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ally Financial adjusted EPS $0.54

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Ally Financial Inc

* Q2 eps $0.71; adjusted eps $0.54

* Q2 net financing revenue $984 million, incl. $14 million in original issue discount (OID) expense, up 7 pct yoy

* Q2 included weather losses that were higher than historical levels due to severe hailstorms, up $29 million year-over-year

* Q2 also included a tax benefit of $98 million from a U.S. Tax reserve release related to a prior year federal tax return.

* Qtrly preliminary fully phased-in basel iii common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital ratioc of 9.3%

* Total equity of $13.6 billion at quarter-end, compared to $13.8 billion at the end of the prior quarter

* Ally financial reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Repurchasing up to $700 million in common stock in Q2; initiating first $0.08 quarterly common dividend in third quarter

* Ally financial inc qtrly total net revenue $1.36 billion versus $1.13 billion

* Q2 revenue view $1.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.