July 26 (Reuters) - Commvault Systems Inc

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.21

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.05

* Q1 revenue $152.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $149.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says will continue to measure itself to a non-gaap tax rate of 37 percent in fiscal 2017

* Estimated cash taxes to be paid for both fiscal 2016 and 2017 are expected to be less than $5 million