a year ago
BRIEF-USG Q2 earnings per share $0.50
July 26, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-USG Q2 earnings per share $0.50

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - USG Corp

* Usg corp says q2 us gypsum operating profit margin improvement to 19.9% from 17.6%

* Usg corp qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.46

* Usg corp says operating margins improved 140 basis points to 3.9% in q2 of 2016, with same store sales and wallboard volumes both increasing 8%

* Usg corporation reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 sales $1.0 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.01 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $0.50

* Usg corp says q2 us ceilings operating profit margin improvement to 23.8% from 19.0% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

