BRIEF-Accuride Q2 earnings $0.05/shr from continuing operations
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Accuride Q2 earnings $0.05/shr from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Accuride Corp

* Narrowing full-year guidance for adjusted ebitda to range of $65 million to $75 million

* Accuride reports solid second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.05 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $625 million to $650 million

* Q2 sales fell 11.5 percent to $164.1 million

* Lowering guidance range for revenue and narrowing guidance range for adjusted ebitda for full year

* Fy2016 revenue view $662.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Looking at h2 2016, sees headwinds from continued weak demand in brillion’s end markets and lower north american class 8 truck demand

* Expects free cash flow for 2016 to be roughly breakeven

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $170.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

