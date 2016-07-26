FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tower International reports Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.81/share
July 26, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tower International reports Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.81/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Tower International Inc

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.81 excluding items

* Q2 loss per share $0.23

* Revenue for Q2 was $505 million, up from $450 million in Q2 of 2015

* Company is re-affirming its outlook for full year earnings and free cash flow

* Outlook for full year revenue is down slightly for vehicle and company-specific reasons

* Full year 2017 earnings per share view $3.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Second half 2016 adjusted EBITDA is projected to be up more than 20 percent from second half 2015

* Depending on pace of stock buyback program, diluted adjusted earnings per share could exceed $4.00 in 2017

* No evidence experienced of meaningful industry production downturn in North America or adverse fall-out in Europe from Brexit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

