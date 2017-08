July 26 (Reuters) - Franklin Electric Co Inc

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.51

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.50

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $252.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $255.6 million

* Re-Affirms annual guidance of $1.60 to $1.70 adjusted earnings per share for full year 2016

* Full year 2016 earnings per share view $1.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S