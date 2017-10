July 26 (Reuters) - Klondex Mines Ltd

* Says to increase size of its previously announced $100 million “bought deal” private placement

* Says offering has aggregate gross proceeds of c$114.5 million

* Klondex announces increase to bought deal financing

* Underwriters purchase, on a bought deal private placement basis, 22.9 million subscription receipts at c$5.00 per subscription receipt