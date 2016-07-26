FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Felcor Lodging Trust Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.32
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 1:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Felcor Lodging Trust Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.32

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Felcor Lodging Trust Inc

* Qtrly same-store revpar increased 2.6% over same period in 2015

* Felcor Lodging Trust Inc Sees FY 2016 Revpar For Same Store hotels will increase 3.0 - 4.0%

* Felcor reports second quarter 2016 earnings

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.32

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $0.87 to $0.92

* Says during 2016, plan to invest approximately $60 million in renovations as part of our long-term capital plan

* Expect to invest approximately $15 million in redevelopment projects this year

* Sees adjusted EBITDA will be $237.0 million - $243.0 million for the year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.