FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Tennant Co reports Q2 earnings of $0.85/share
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tennant Co reports Q2 earnings of $0.85/share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Tennant Co

* Q2 earnings per share $0.85

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $216.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $210.6 million

* Tennant Co quarterly organic net sales rose 2.4 percent

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures in range of $25 million to $30 million

* Expects its 2016 financial results to be stronger in second half of year

* Says on a "constant currency" basis 2016 full year earnings are anticipated to be in range of $2.50 to $2.70 per diluted share

* Raises full year 2016 earnings per share view to between $2.35 to $2.60

* Sees full year 2016 sales $800 million to $820 million

* Company narrows 2016 full year sales guidance, raises EPS guidance range

* Company is on track to introduce 14 new products, mostly industrial machines, in 2016

* Narrowing FY revenue guidance, raising earnings guidance to reflect less adverse foreign currency exchange environment than previously anticipated

* Estimated slightly higher effective tax rate in 2016 is also anticipated to negatively impact EPS by approximately $0.05 in 2016

* Full year 2016 earnings per share view $2.36, revenue view $807.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Foreign currency exchange headwinds in 2016 are estimated to negatively impact operating profit in range of $3 million to $4 million for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.