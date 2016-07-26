FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-LSB Industries says El Dorado facility suffered complete power outage on July 14
#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-LSB Industries says El Dorado facility suffered complete power outage on July 14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - LSB Industries Inc:

* LSB Industries Inc provides update on its El Dorado, Arkansas facility

* Expects to restore ammonia production at nameplate capacity during first week of August 2016.

* Due to an intense lightning storm, its El Dorado, Arkansas facility suffered a complete power outage on July 14, 2016

* Expects to complete activities at nitric acid plant in late August

* Undertaking necessary warranty repairs and modifications on its nitric acid plant at El Dorado during "seasonally slow period"

* Customer shipments are not expected to be interrupted as El Dorado facility has a secondary nitric acid plant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
