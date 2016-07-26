BRIEF-Trustmark Q2 earnings per share $0.32

July 26 (Reuters) - Trustmark Corp

* Authorized termination of a frozen noncontributory tax-qualified defined benefit pension plan

* Says one-time, pre-tax charge of $9.3 million related to termination program was incurred during q2

* Elected to de-risk benefit pension plan's investment portfolio, thus reducing expected rate of return on plan's investment assets

* Expected net pre-tax savings, once completed, from termination of plan are estimated to total between $3.0 to $4.0 million annually

* Result of termination program is expected to produce pre-tax savings of about $4.2 million for remainder of 2016 and $8.5 million for fy2017

* Says termination of a frozen noncontributory tax-qualified defined benefit pension plan which will be effective dec 31, 2016

* Trustmark corporation announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.32

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.40 excluding items

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.23per share

* Net interest income (fte) in q2 totaled $100.9 million which compared to prior quarter, increased $1.7 million

* Net interest income excluding income on acquired loans totaled $92.9 million in q2, remaining stable from prior quarter, up 5.1% year-over-year

* One-Time, pre-tax pension settlement expense of approximately $12.0 million will be recognized when paid by trustmark during q2 of 2017