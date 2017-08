July 26 (Reuters) - Biorem Inc

* Biorem reports second quarter results

* Q2 loss per share C$0.01

* Q2 revenue fell 38 percent to C$2.9 million

* Says bookings during quarter were $4.0 million resulting in an order backlog of $17 million on June 30, 2016