a year ago
BRIEF-Canfor Pulp Products reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.03
July 26, 2016 / 6:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Canfor Pulp Products reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Canfor Pulp Products Inc:

* Qtrly sales C$257.2 million versus C$276.0 million

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.03

* Board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share

* Canfor Pulp Products Inc. announces second quarter 2016 results and quarterly dividend

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share C$0.03

* Qtrly pulp shipment and production volumes were down 10% and 13%, respectively, from previous quarter

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.15, revenue view C$291.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

