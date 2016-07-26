BRIEF-Ultimate Software posts Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.06

July 26 (Reuters) - Ultimate Software Group
* Ultimate reports Q2 2016 financial results
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.06
* Q2 revenue $186.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $187.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.76
* Ultimate Software Group Inc sees Q3 recurring revenues of approximately $165 million
* Ultimate software group inc sees Q3 total revenues of approximately $197 million
* Sees FY 2016 recurring revenues to increase by approximately 26 pct over 2015
* Inc sees q3 operating margin, on a non-GAAP basis of approximately 19 pct
* Q3 revenue view $194.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 total revenues to increase by approximately 26 pct over 2015
* Sees FY 2016 operating margin, on a non-GAAP basis, of approximately 21 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)