BRIEF-Ultimate Software posts Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.06
July 26, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ultimate Software posts Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.06

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Ultimate Software Group

* Ultimate reports Q2 2016 financial results

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.06

* Q2 revenue $186.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $187.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.76

* Ultimate Software Group Inc sees Q3 recurring revenues of approximately $165 million

* Ultimate software group inc sees Q3 total revenues of approximately $197 million

* Sees FY 2016 recurring revenues to increase by approximately 26 pct over 2015

* Inc sees q3 operating margin, on a non-GAAP basis of approximately 19 pct

* Q3 revenue view $194.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 total revenues to increase by approximately 26 pct over 2015

* Sees FY 2016 operating margin, on a non-GAAP basis, of approximately 21 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

