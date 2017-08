July 26 (Reuters) - Innova Gaming Group Inc

* Innova Gaming Group announces distribution agreement in New Hampshire

* Co's unit Diamond Game Enterprises signed agreement with Tonk Group to distribute LT-3 in New Hampshire

* With agreement in place, expect to be in position to begin deploying LT-3 terminals in Q4 of 2016 into New Hampshire