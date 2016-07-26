FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Chemical Financial Corp posts Q2 adj. earnings $0.72/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Chemical Financial Corp

* Chemical Financial Corporation reports 2016 second quarter operating results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.72 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.67

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income was $77.5 million in Q2 of 2016, $3.2 million, or 4.3 pct, higher than Q1

* Net interest margin (on a tax-equivalent basis) was 3.70 pct in Q2 of 2016, compared to 3.60 pct in Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

