BRIEF-NuVasive - sees 2016 revenue of approximately $962 mln

July 26 (Reuters) - NuVasive Inc
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.51, revenue view $936.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* NuVasive reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.40
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.57
* Q2 revenue rose 16.4 percent to $236.2 million
* Sees 2016 revenue of approximately $962.0 million
* Sees 2016 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of approximately $1.64
* Sees 2016 non-GAAP operating profit margin of approximately 16.0 pct