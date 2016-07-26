FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NuVasive - sees 2016 revenue of approximately $962 mln
July 26, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-NuVasive - sees 2016 revenue of approximately $962 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - NuVasive Inc

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.51, revenue view $936.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* NuVasive reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.40

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.57

* Q2 revenue rose 16.4 percent to $236.2 million

* Sees 2016 revenue of approximately $962.0 million

* Sees 2016 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of approximately $1.64

* Sees 2016 non-GAAP operating profit margin of approximately 16.0 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

