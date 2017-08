July 26 (Reuters) - Linear Technology Corp

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share

* Linear Technology reports sequential increases in revenue, net income, and earnings per share

* Q4 revenue $373.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $373.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.54

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company will not provide expected financial results for fiscal Q1 of 2017 or future periods Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: