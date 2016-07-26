BRIEF-Ethan Allen reports Q4 and fiscal year ended June 30, 2016 results

July 26 (Reuters) - Ethan Allen Interiors Inc
* Ethan Allen reports fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2016 results: FY16 net revenues increase 5.2% with diluted EPS of $2.00
* Q4 sales $205.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $200.3 million
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.57
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.60
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly retail total written orders decreased 1.2% and comparable written orders decreased 0.6%
* Qtrly comparable store net sales increased 9.4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)