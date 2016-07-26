FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BJ's restaurants posts Q2 revenue of $250.3 mln
July 26, 2016 / 9:15 PM / in a year

BRIEF-BJ's restaurants posts Q2 revenue of $250.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Bj’s Restaurants Inc

* Board of directors has approved a $100 million expansion of company’s share repurchase program

* Addressing current operating environment with several menu and marketing initiatives that are planned for second half of this year

* Remain on track to open 18 to 19 new restaurants this year

* Bj’s restaurants, inc. Reports fiscal 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 revenue $250.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $253.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.56

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 same restaurant sales fell 0.2 percent

* Expansion brings total amount authorized under share repurchase program to $350 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

