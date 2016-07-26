FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Macom reports Q3 adjusted earnings $0.51/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Macom Technology Solutions Holdings Inc

* Macom reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.51

* Q3 revenue $142.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $140 million

* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.54 to $0.58

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $148 million to $152 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.11 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 adjusted gross margin between 57 pct and 59 pct

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $147.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

