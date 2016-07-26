BRIEF-Macom reports Q3 adjusted earnings $0.51/shr

July 26 (Reuters) - Macom Technology Solutions Holdings Inc
* Macom reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.51
* Q3 revenue $142.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $140 million
* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.54 to $0.58
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $148 million to $152 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.11 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 adjusted gross margin between 57 pct and 59 pct
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $147.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S