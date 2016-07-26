BRIEF-Anadarko Petroleum Corp announces Q2 2016 results

July 26 (Reuters) - Anadarko announces second-quarter results
* Second-Quarter sales volumes of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (ngls) totaled 72 million boe, or an average of 792,000 boe per day
* Year to date, anadarko has generated approximately $2.5 billion in monetizations
* Retired $3 billion of near-term maturities with proceeds from debt issued during q1
* Q2 total revenue $1,915 million versus $2,636 million
* Increasing midpoint of full-year divestiture-adjusted sales-volume guidance by 2 million boe
* Q2 revenue view $1.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Anadarko ended q2 with approximately $1.4 billion of cash on hand.
* Quarter 2016 results
* Q2 loss per share $1.36 including items
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Should commodity-price outlook improve, will evaluate redeploying some additional cash toward highest-quality u.s. Onshore opportunities
* Increased high end of target range to $3.5 billion in total proceeds from monetizing assets expected by year end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: