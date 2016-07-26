FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Anadarko Petroleum Corp announces Q2 2016 results
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Anadarko Petroleum Corp announces Q2 2016 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Anadarko announces second-quarter results

* Second-Quarter sales volumes of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (ngls) totaled 72 million boe, or an average of 792,000 boe per day

* Year to date, anadarko has generated approximately $2.5 billion in monetizations

* Retired $3 billion of near-term maturities with proceeds from debt issued during q1

* Q2 total revenue $1,915 million versus $2,636 million

* Increasing midpoint of full-year divestiture-adjusted sales-volume guidance by 2 million boe

* Q2 revenue view $1.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Anadarko ended q2 with approximately $1.4 billion of cash on hand.

* Quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $1.36 including items

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Should commodity-price outlook improve, will evaluate redeploying some additional cash toward highest-quality u.s. Onshore opportunities

* Increased high end of target range to $3.5 billion in total proceeds from monetizing assets expected by year end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.