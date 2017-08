BRIEF-Nanometrics reports Q2 revenue of $55.8 mln

July 26 (Reuters) - Nanometrics Inc

* Continue to expect second half of 2016 to be stronger than first half

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $57.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $55.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nanometrics reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.24

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.21 to $0.29

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.26

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $55 million to $59 million

* Q2 revenue $55.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $55.3 million

* Management expects third-quarter earnings in range of $0.23 to $0.30 per diluted share on a Non-GAAP basis