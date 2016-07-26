BRIEF-Regal Entertainment Group Q2 earnings per share $0.21

July 26 (Reuters) - Regal Entertainment Group

* Board of directors also today declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per class a and class b common share

* Regal entertainment group reports results for second quarter 2016 and declares quarterly dividend

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.23

* Q2 earnings per share $0.21

* Q2 revenue $785.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $794.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says "remain optimistic regarding potential for box office success in 2016"