a year ago
BRIEF-Regal Entertainment Group Q2 earnings per share $0.21
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
July 26, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Regal Entertainment Group Q2 earnings per share $0.21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Regal Entertainment Group

* Board of directors also today declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per class a and class b common share

* Regal entertainment group reports results for second quarter 2016 and declares quarterly dividend

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.23

* Q2 earnings per share $0.21

* Q2 revenue $785.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $794.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says "remain optimistic regarding potential for box office success in 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

