July 26 (Reuters) - EQT Midstream Partners Lp

* Declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.78 per unit for Q2 of 2016

* EQT Midstream Partners and EQT GP Holdings increase quarterly distributions

* EQT GP Holdings, LP declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.15 per unit for Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)