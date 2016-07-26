FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Zions Bancorp. reports Q2 earnings per share of $0.44
July 26, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Zions Bancorp. reports Q2 earnings per share of $0.44

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Zions Bancorp

* Net interest income was $465 million for 2q16, up 3% from 1Q16 and up 10% from 2Q15

* Net charge-offs were $38 million in 2q16, compared to $36 million in 1Q16

* Says estimated basel III common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.94% at June 30, 2016, compared to 12.13% at March 31, 2016

* Says net interest margin increased to 3.39% in the second quarter of 2016, compared to 3.35% in the first quarter of 2016

* Zions Bancorp. reports second quarter financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.44

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly provision for credit losses was $30 million, compared to $36 million in 1Q16

* Says tangible book value per common share increased to $28.72 at june 30, 2016, compared to $28.20 at march 31, 2016

* Net charge-offs for oil and gas loans were $37 million in 2Q16, compared to $36 million in 1Q16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
