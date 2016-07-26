FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Juniper Networks Q2 revenue $1.221 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Juniper Networks Inc

* Expects operating margins for full year 2016 to decline slightly relative to full year 2015

* Sees non-gaap net income per share between $0.48 and $0.54 for quarter ending sept. 30

* Juniper networks reports preliminary second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.50

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.36

* Q2 revenue $1.221 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.19 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees revenues of approximately $1,250 million, plus or minus $30 million for quarter ending sept. 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

