July 26 (Reuters) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc

* C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc qtrly diluted earnings per share $1.00

* C.H. Robinson reports second quarter results

* C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc qtrly truckload net revenues decreased 1.4 percent in q2 of 2016 compared to q2 of 2015

* C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc qtrly total revenue $3.3 billion, down 6.9 percent versus last year