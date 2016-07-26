FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Axis Capital reports Q2 earnings per share $1.29
July 26, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Axis Capital reports Q2 earnings per share $1.29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Axis Capital Holdings Ltd

* Axis Capital reports second quarter net income available to common shareholders of $119 million, or $1.29 per diluted common share

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.51

* Q2 earnings per share $1.29

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 impacted by pre-tax catastrophe weather-related net losses of $48 million including Japanese earthquake, Fort McMurray Wildfires

* Axis Capital Holdings Ltd qtrly net premiums earned increased slightly (3 pct on a constant currency basis(3)) to $947 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
