July 27 (Reuters) - Total System Services Inc

* Tsys reports second quarter earnings including transfirst

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.74

* Q2 revenue $1.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.15 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly gaap basic earnings per share (eps) were $0.38 per share