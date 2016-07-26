FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF- CEB Inc says Q2 earnings per share $0.24
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF- CEB Inc says Q2 earnings per share $0.24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - CEB Inc :

* Company will fund its dividend payments with cash on hand and cash generated from operations.

* Sees fy 2016 revenue of $957 to $982 million; sees fy 2016 adjusted revenue of $970 to $995 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.07, revenue view $243.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ceb reports second quarter results and updates 2016 guidance

* Q2 earnings per share $0.24

* Q2 revenue $242.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $244.4 million

* Sees q3 2016 non-gaap earnings per share at least $0.85

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $3.95 to $4.15

* Sees q3 2016 revenue at least $230 million

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.97

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.4125per share

* Sees fy 2016 capital expenditures of $32 to $34 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.07, revenue view $975.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.