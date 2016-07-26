BRIEF- CEB Inc says Q2 earnings per share $0.24

July 27 (Reuters) - CEB Inc :
* Company will fund its dividend payments with cash on hand and cash generated from operations.
* Sees fy 2016 revenue of $957 to $982 million; sees fy 2016 adjusted revenue of $970 to $995 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.07, revenue view $243.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ceb reports second quarter results and updates 2016 guidance
* Q2 earnings per share $0.24
* Q2 revenue $242.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $244.4 million
* Sees q3 2016 non-gaap earnings per share at least $0.85
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $3.95 to $4.15
* Sees q3 2016 revenue at least $230 million
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.97
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.4125per share
* Sees fy 2016 capital expenditures of $32 to $34 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.07, revenue view $975.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: