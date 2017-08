July 27 (Reuters) - Validus Holdings Ltd :

* Validus reports a combined ratio of 89.9% and a 10.2% annualized return on average equity for the second quarter of 2016

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.66

* Q2 earnings per share $1.14

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says gross premiums written for three months ended june 30, 2016 were $764.0 million compared to $726.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: