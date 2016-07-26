FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mcdermott International says Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.07
#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mcdermott International says Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.07

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Mcdermott International Inc :

* As of june 30, 2016, company's backlog was $4.4 billion, compared to $3.8 billion at march 31, 2016

* Restructuring costs are now expected to be approximately $12 million for full-year 2016

* Says company's potential revenue pipeline, including backlog, was $21.1 billion as of june 30, 2016

* Sees 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.12

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures $250 million

* Sees 2016 loss per share about $0.03

* Mcdermott reports second quarter 2016 financial and operational results

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.07

* Q2 revenue $706.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $753.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.08 excluding items

* Says at june 30, 2016, company had bids outstanding and target projects of approximately $16.7 billion in its pipeline

* Sees 2016 revenues about $2.7 billion

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $2.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

