BRIEF-Usana Health Sciences says Q2 earnings per share $2.07

July 27 (Reuters) - Usana Health Sciences Inc :

* Company reiterated its consolidated net sales outlook for 2016

* Sees 2016 earnings per share between $7.90 and $8.20

* Usana health sciences reports record second quarter financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $2.07

* Q2 sales $258.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $256.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $8.01, revenue view $1.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S