BRIEF-Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance says Q2 earnings per share $0.06

July 27 (Reuters) - Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc

* Apollo commercial real estate finance, inc. Reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 non-gaap operating earnings per share $0.49

* Q2 earnings per share $0.06

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income $46.9 million versus $32.8 million

* Book value per share of common stock at june 30, 2016 was $15.51 as compared to $15.89 at march 31, 2016