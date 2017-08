BRIEF-Tanger Factory Outlet Centers says Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.59

July 27 (Reuters) - Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc

* Sees 2016 diluted ffo per share $2.31 - $2.36

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $2.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tanger reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.59

* Expects 2016 same center noi growth between 3.0% and 3.5% for consolidated portfolio

* Sees 2016 diluted net income per share $1.55 - $1.60

* Sees 2016 diluted affo per share $2.32 - $2.37

* Tanger factory outlet centers inc qtrly ffo available to common shareholders per share $0.59 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: