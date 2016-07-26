FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chubb reports Q2 operating earnings per share $2.25
#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Chubb reports Q2 operating earnings per share $2.25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Chubb Ltd

* Chubb reports second quarter net and operating income of $1.54 and $2.25 per share, respectively; annualized roe and operating roe are 6.2 pct and 9.5 pct, respectively, for the quarter and 5.3 pct and 9.8 pct year-to-date

* Book value, tangible book value per share increased 2.7 pct and 6.1 pct, respectively, from March 31, now stand at $101.56 and $57.14, respectively

* Q2 operating earnings per share $2.25

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $1.54

* Qtrly consolidated and p&c net premiums written of $7.6 billion and $7.1 billion, respectively, up 59.7 pct and 66.0 pct

* Property and casualty (P&C) combined ratio for quarter was 91.2 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
