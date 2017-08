July 26 (Reuters) - Trustmark Corp

* Trustmark Corporation announces planned succession of board chairman

* Michael Summerford has been elected to succeed Daniel Grafton as chairman of board

* Says Daniel Grafton, plans to retire from Trustmark's boards of directors at 2017 annual shareholders' meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)