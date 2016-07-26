FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Unisys Q2 earnings per share $0.36
July 26, 2016 / 9:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Unisys Q2 earnings per share $0.36

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Unisys Announces Second :

* Cost-Cutting plans are expected to result in $30 million of annualized cost savings

* Quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.81

* Q2 earnings per share $0.36

* Q2 revenue $748.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $688.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* During q2 2016, company executed on cost-cutting plans, largely related to headcount reductions

* Re-Affirms full-year guidance for total company revenue, non-gaap operating profit margin and adjusted free cash flow

* Fy2016 revenue view $2.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

