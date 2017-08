July 26 (Reuters) - Rush Enterprises Inc :

* "We expect our medium-duty truck sales will remain flat with our Q2 performance through year end"

* Rush Enterprises, Inc. reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.27

* Q2 revenue $1.026 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.1 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)