a year ago
BRIEF-Globus Medical Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.29
July 26, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Globus Medical Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Globus Medical Inc :

* Preliminarily projects 2017 full year sales of $640M including $40M from acquisition

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.20, revenue view $583.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Globus Medical reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.29

* Q2 earnings per share $0.27

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 sales about $575 million

* Q2 revenue $137.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $141.8 million

* Sees full year 2016 gaap earnings per share of approximately $1.17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

