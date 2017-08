BRIEF-Wabash National Q2 earnings per share $0.53

July 26 (Reuters) - Wabash National Corp :

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Announces second quarter 2016 results; delivers best ever operating performance in company history and increases full-year outlook

* Q2 earnings per share $0.53

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.80 to $1.90

* Sees FY earnings per share $1.78 to $1.88

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.55

* Q2 sales $471 million versus I/B/E/S view $490.2 million