July 26 (Reuters) - Weis Markets Inc

* Says 1.0 percent decrease in Q2 comparable store sales

* Weis Markets reports second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.57

* Q2 sales $730.4 million

* Q2 same store sales rose 1.8 percent

* Says "sales increased despite negative impact of easter holiday" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)