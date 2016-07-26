FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-United States Steel Corp reports improved 2016 Q2 results
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-United States Steel Corp reports improved 2016 Q2 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - United States Steel Corp Sees 2016 Results For Flat

* United states steel sees to be cash positive for year, including approximately $400 million of cash benefits from working capital improvements in 2016

* Rolled and european segments should each be higher than their 2015 results

* United states steel corp sees 2016 results for tubular segment should be lower than their 2015 results

* We will see better average realized prices, primarily in our flat-rolled and european segments, in second half of year

* "while market conditions have improved recently, we remain focused on lowering our break-even point"

* Q2 results improved significantly from q1 as european segment posted its best results since q3 of 2008

* United states steel corporation reports improved 2016 second quarter results and stronger cash and liquidity position

* Q2 loss per share $0.32

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $0.34

* Q2 net sales $ 2.6 billion versus $2.90 billion last year

* Sees 2016 adjusted ebitda to be approximately $850 million

* Sees 2016 net earnings to be approximately $50 million, or $0.34 per share

* Began to realize some benefit from recent price increases in q2

* "encouraged that final affirmative determinations in recent trade cases have been a catalyst for increasing steel prices"

* "steel industry continues to face challenging conditions as a result of global overcapacity and unfair trade practices" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.