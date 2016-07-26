FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Bonavista Energy Corporation posts Q2 FFO C$0.27/shr
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bonavista Energy Corporation posts Q2 FFO C$0.27/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Bonavista Energy Corp

* Bonavista Energy Corporation announces 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 FFO per share C$0.27

* Bonavista Energy Corp qtrly production revenues $90.9 million, down 39 percent

* "oversupply of natural gas in north america coupled with weak demand through a mild winter has led to a difficult start to 2016"

* As part of succession plan, in may 2015, hamilton stepped down as chief financial officer

* Average production for 2016 will remain at previously disclosed guidance of between 66,000 and 69,000 boe per day

* Glenn Hamilton will retire from Bonavista effective August 1, 2016; Hamilton served as chief financial officer from 2006 to 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.