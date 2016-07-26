BRIEF-DDR Q2 earnings per share $0.10

July 26 (Reuters) - DDR Corp :

* DDR reports second quarter 2016 operating results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.10

* Q2 operating FFO per share $0.33

* Revising its 2016 operating FFO and Nareit defined FFO guidance estimate to a range of $1.23 to $1.26 per diluted share

* Full year disposition guidance of between $600 and $800 million at Ddr's pro rata share remains unchanged

* Ddr Corp qtrly same store net operating income growth of 3.1% on a pro rata basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)