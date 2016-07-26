BRIEF-Ashland reports prelim Q3 shr $1.95 from cont ops, expects Q4 sales of $520-$540 mln

July 26 (Reuters) - Ashland Inc

* Ashland Inc. Reports preliminary financial results for third quarter of fiscal 2016

* Looking ahead to ASI's fiscal Q4, have forecast continued weakness in emerging regions

* Sees Q4 sales are expected to be in range of approximately $520-$540 million

* Sees expected EBITDA margins of 24-24.5 percent for q4

* For Q4, expect ashland performance materials's sales to be in range of $220-$240 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.95 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $1.55 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $1.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.32 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says "remain on track for separation"