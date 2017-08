BRIEF-Capstone Mining second quarter 2016 financial results

July 26 (Reuters) - Capstone Mining Corp

* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.02

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $106.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Capstone Mining second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.03

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Copper production for quarter totalled 28,157 tonnes

* Capstone's 2016 guidance to produce 108,000 tonnes (±5%) of copper from its pinto valley, Cozamin and Minto mines

* Qtrly revenue $100.2 million versus $112.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)