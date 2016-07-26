BRIEF-Flushing Financial Q2 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

July 26 (Reuters) - Flushing Financial Corp

* Flushing Financial Corp qtrly net interest income $41.9 million, up 9.8% YOY

* Flushing financial corporation reports record second quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $1.05 driven by the sale of a building; core diluted EPS of $0.39, up 8.3% YOY driven by 21.6% annualized loan growth

* Q2 core earnings per share $0.39

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.05

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)