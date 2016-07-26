BRIEF-Boston Properties Q2 FFO per share $1.43

July 26 (Reuters) - Boston Properties Inc :

* Q2 FFO per share view $1.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 FFO per share view $1.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Boston properties announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 FFO per share $1.43

* Sees FY 2016 FFO per share $5.92 to $5.99

* Sees Q3 projected FFO per share $1.40 - $ 1.42

* Boston Properties Inc says as of June 30, 2016, company's portfolio consisted of 168 properties

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $5.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S